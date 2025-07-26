'You don't want to be a flash in the pan' - Leah Williamson lays down gauntlet to Lionesses ahead of date with destiny in Euro 2025 final against Spain
Leah Williamson has urged the Lionesses to give their all ahead of a date with destiny in the Euro 2025 final against Spain. Sarina Wiegman's troops are gearing up for another monumental clash and they will hope to retain their European crown won at Wembley in 2022. However, Williamson is well aware that taking on the reigning world champions will be a massive challenge.
- England determined to defend their Euro crown
- Face a stern test against world champions Spain
- Williamson rallied her teammates before the clash