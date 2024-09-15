League One's A-List derby! Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's in-form Wrexham set for face off with Tom Brady's big-spending Birmingham City

Both clubs have attracted plenty of headlines in recent years due to their celebrity owners, and are now set to do battle on the pitch on Monday

Forget Southampton vs Manchester United, Manchester City vs Brentford and even the north London derby. In fact, the English fixture that will attract the most eyes in the United States this week isn't being played in the Premier League at all.

No, it is in the third tier where attention will be most closely focused stateside. On Monday, powerhouses Birmingham City - who count Tom Brady as a minority shareholder - host Wrexham. The Red Dragons, of course, are owned by Hollywood A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, and both sets of executives are acutely aware of just how much traction this fixture has in the U.S.

In fact, reports over the summer even suggested that discussion took place over moving the game to North America. Wrexham did come out and deny any such discussions happened, but the fact that this idea seemed so plausible summed up the interesting journeys both of these clubs have undertaken in recent years.