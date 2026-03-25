This won’t do. Lazio’s redevelopment plan for the Flaminio Stadium will have to be revised. Rome City Council has highlighted a number of critical issues and has requested substantial amendments before proceeding with the planning permission process.
Translated by
Lazio: the Flaminio project is not acceptable as it stands; the council is requesting further supporting documentation
GAPS
Today, *Il Corriere dello Sport* examines the issue in depth. The first sticking point concerns the very nature of the dossier: the document submitted has been deemed a pre-feasibility study, which does not meet the standards required by current legislation. A more advanced and detailed design is therefore needed. Significant shortcomings are apparent from an architectural perspective. In particular, there is no reference to the Conservation Plan linked to the Getty Foundation’s ‘Keeping it Modern’ programme, which the Superintendency considers essential for a listed building such as the Flaminio. Hence the request for a comprehensive review: from the demarcation of the site to studies on the visual and structural impact of the final project.
COST ANALYSIS
Another critical issue is that of transport. The proposed model requires further analysis of access flows, public transport, shuttle buses and park-and-ride facilities, as well as compatibility with neighbouring facilities such as the Auditorium and the Sports Hall. Then there is the financial aspect: the financial plan submitted was deemed incomplete, lacking a detailed analysis of costs, revenues and the future management of the stadium. The Biancocelesti project, which aims to transform the historic stadium designed by Pier Luigi Nervi into a modern facility with a capacity of around 50,000, therefore remains in a holding pattern. The go-ahead now appears to be contingent upon a thorough technical review. Only once the required adjustments have been made will it be possible to proceed with the process.