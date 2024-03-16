Lazio president hits out at Ciro Immobile for 'making a fuss' after being attacked in front of his family in Rome

GettySoham MukherjeeLazio president hits out at Ciro Immobile for 'making a fuss' after being attacked in front of his family in RomeCiro ImmobileLazioSerie AFrosinone vs LazioFrosinoneLazio president, Claudio Lotito, has stirred controversy with his bizarre response to the alleged attack on Ciro Immobile by his own fans.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSarri left Lazio after a dismal run of form Fans believe Immobile played a role in his departureThe striker was attacked by disgruntled fans