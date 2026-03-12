The assessment of Lazio's Flaminio project is struggling to get off the ground. The Services Conference, which will analyse all aspects of the redevelopment and determine its admissibility, has not yet begun, despite several weeks having passed since the official presentation of the project at the Campidoglio by the Biancocelesti club. According to today's Corriere dello Sport, an additional document is still missing, which Lotito will have to produce as soon as possible to ensure that the City Council can proceed with the preliminary assessment of the project's feasibility.
Lazio, Flaminio Stadium: the Services Conference has not yet begun in the municipality. A document is missing
WHAT IS MISSING
The schedule for the entire process has already been defined. The Services Conference will meet as soon as the so-called document review phase has been completed. However, in order to conclude the preliminary review of the documents, some additions to the Technical-Economic Feasibility Plan (Pfte) that have been requested are still pending. The Biancocelesti club plans to invest just under €500 million in the renovation of the Flaminio stadium. Everything is documented inthe economic and financial plan, which has already been certified by the competent auditing bodies and delivered to the offices of the Municipality of Rome together with the rest of the paperwork. However, those responsible for analysing the documents want to examine every detail. Hence the additional request to the club.
THE NEXT STEPS
Once the request has been granted and the document verification completed, the Services Conference may begin. From that moment, according to the regulations, there will be a 60-day period during which other parties may submit alternative proposals. This is a remote possibility, given the current state of affairs. After this period, the Conference will publish the final report, with a possible declaration of public interest, and forward the documents to the Capitoline Assembly. In recent days, some sceptical voices have emerged regarding the possibility that everything will actually go as smoothly as Lazio expects. Among these is the opinion of the vice-president of the Order of Architects. In any case, the final decision rests with the institutions. If the go-ahead is given, the agreement between Lotito's company and the Municipality of Rome will then be signed. Subsequently, no earlier than two to three months later, the tender for the works will be launched, which will last approximately 120 days, plus an additional month from the award of the works to the actual start of construction.