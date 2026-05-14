Lautaro Martinez pays tribute to '10/10' Cristian Chivu as Inter complete first domestic double since 2010 with Coppa Italia final win over Lazio

Reflecting on the triumph, Lautaro highlighted the squad's resilience following the disappointment of the previous campaign and credited head coach Chivu for the turnaround.

He told Sport Mediaset: "It means a lot, because it was not easy after what happened last season, to get back on track, but we managed a truly remarkable season. We showed good results, performances, intensity, so I am proud that we are finishing with another trophy that means so much.

"There is always so much talk about Inter, but you have to look at what we’ve achieved over so many years. We have to keep just sticking to our path, this is another trophy. We’d give Chivu a 10 out of 10, because he helped us so much."