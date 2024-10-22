Lauren James, Lucy Bronze or Alessia Russo? England Women's Player of the Year revealed ahead of Lionesses' fixtures against Germany and South Africa
The England Women's Player of the Year has been revealed, an award for which Lionesses Alessia Russo, Lauren James and Lucy Bronze were all nominated.
- England Women's Player of the Year revealed
- Fans voted for James, Bronze or Russo
- Successor to last year's winner Earps now announced