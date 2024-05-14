Lauren James injury latest: Chelsea boss Emma Hayes provides worrying update on Blues' Player of the Season ahead of WSL title deciders against Tottenham and Man Utd
Chelsea boss Emma Hayes has provided an update on Lauren James' fitness as the Blues prepare for a title-deciding week in the Women's Super League.
- James has missed last two games with foot injury
- Chelsea have title-deciding week in the WSL
- Hayes provides update on England star's fitness