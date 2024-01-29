More awards for Lauren James? Chelsea star among two Lionesses nominated for London Football Awards with Arsenal pair also in contention for Premier League Player of the Year

Harry Sherlock
Lauren James Chelsea 2023-24Getty
Lauren JamesWSLChelseaChelsea FC WomenArsenalArsenal WomenTottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur WomenPremier LeagueEngland

Lauren James has been nominated for the WSL Player of the Year prize at the London Football Awards, along with fellow Lioness Niamh Charles.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • James nominated along with four others
  • Two Arsenal stars up for Premier League POTY
  • Spurs duo nominated for Young Player of the Year

Editors' Picks