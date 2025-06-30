Lauren James England Women 2025Getty Images
Aditya Gokhale

Lauren James gets Ballon d'Or billing after stunning Lionesses return as Chelsea star is compared to England icon ahead of Euro 2025 kick-off

L. JamesEnglandEuropean ChampionshipChelsea FC WomenWSLWomen's football

Lauren James made a dazzling return to action in England’s emphatic 7-0 win over Jamaica, instantly showing her “Ballon d’Or” quality just days before Euro 2025. The Chelsea star, back from a hamstring injury, delivered a moment of brilliance with a sublime assist, prompting praise from Karen Carney, who compared her to Lionesses legend Kelly Smith.

  • Lauren James shines on return with stunning assist display
  • Karen Carney compares her talent to Kelly Smith
  • England boost Euro hopes with dominant 7-0 victory
