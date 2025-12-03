Getty Images Sport
Laura Woods provides positive health update and thanks 'wonderful' paramedics after worrying collapse during England coverage
Worrying scenes as Woods taken ill live on air
There were worrying scenes on Tuesday night as Woods collapsed just minutes into ITV's broadcast of England's friendly against Ghana. Woods was introducing the game when she collapsed and ITV cut to a break. Woods was then replaced by Katie Shanahan, who explained to the audience that the host had been "taken ill" and then added a little more information at half-time. She said: "As you may all be aware, Laura Woods fell ill at the start of the programme. We want to reassure you that she's doing OK. We all send her our love."
The popular television presenter's fiancé Adam Collard subsequently posted an update on X that read: "Laura is all OK and with the right people. Thank you for all of your kind messages."
Woods shares positive update
Woods has now offered her own update on Instagram that reads: "Gosh that was a bit weird. Sorry to worry everyone, I'm OK, the wonderful paramedics at Saints have said its probably a virus, just need a bit of rest and hydration. I'm really embarrassed that happened on TV, but a big thank you to my colleagues at ITV who have really looked after me tonight. And to Wright and Neets for catching me and sorry again x."
Good wishes sent to Woods
The worry scenes prompted an outpouring of support on social media. Woods, who also presents Champions League coverage on TNT Sports and has previously worked with talkSPORT, received messages of support from both broadcasters.
TNT Sports posted: "Everyone at TNT Sports would like to send Laura Woods our very best wishes. Get well soon, Woodsy."
And talkSPORT added: All of us at talkSPORT send our best wishes to Laura Woods. Get well soon, Woodsy.
ITV Football also wished Woods a "speedy recovery" on social media, while the Lionesses wrote a message that read "Sending our love and wishing you a speedy recovery laura woods."
Lionesses finish year with a win
ITV's coverage continued with the Lionesses finishing off 2025 with a 2-0 friendly win over Ghana. Lucia Kendall scored her first international goal in the victory after just six minutes, before a late penalty from Alessio Russo wrapped up the victory for Sarina Wiegman's side.
