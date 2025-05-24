Aston Villa v Sheffield United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

'Told me to f*ck off!' - Laughing Jamie Carragher responds to Nottingham Forest's decision to BAN Gary Neville from Chelsea game as David Beckham joins in row & aims dig at Premier League club

Nottingham ForestG. NevilleJ. CarragherNottingham Forest vs ChelseaChelseaPremier LeagueD. Beckham

Jamie Carragher and David Beckham have reacted to Gary Neville having been banned from attending Nottingham Forest's final-day clash with Chelsea.

  • Forest banned Neville from entering City Ground
  • Neville issued statement in response
  • Carragher and Beckham have also reacted
