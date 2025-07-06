A late show from Switzerland! Geraldine Reuteler and Alayah Pilgrim both score in final 15 minutes to give Alisha Lehmann and Co a 2-0 win over Iceland and keep qualification hopes alive
A late flurry of goals from Switzerland ensured their European Championship dream stayed alive as they beat Iceland 2-0.
- Switzerland win 2-0 against Iceland
- Hosts need draw against Finland to progress
- Iceland crash out and Norway top the group