LAFC co-owner Larry Berg reportedly elected next MLS commissioner, set to succeed Don Garber after 27-year tenure

The decision was made Monday after a series of high-profile meetings in New York City. Owners representing all 30 MLS clubs participated in the vote, with a two-thirds supermajority - or 20 votes - required for Berg to be elected. He will become the third commissioner in league history, although the timing of the transition from Garber has not yet been announced. Berg will reportedly be required to sell his stake in LAFC, but there is no timetable for that process.

GOAL has reached out to MLS for comment.