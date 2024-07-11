Lamine Yamal: Believe the hype! Spain's teenage sensation can emulate Pele in the Euro 2024 final

There's simply no hiding the fact that the Barcelona winger is a truly special talent capable of defining an era

"If Lamine Yamal wants to play in the Euros final with Spain, he will have to do much more against us than he has done so far," France midfielder Adrien Rabiot warned ahead of Tuesday's meeting with La Roja in Munich. "We will put pressure on him so that he is not comfortable."

Put pressure on him? Rabiot couldn't even get close to Yamal, sent one way, then the other, as Spain's 16-year-old sensation swiftly shifted the ball onto his left foot before bending it into the top corner of the France goal.

When the full-time whistle blew, a delighted Yamal screamed into the camera, "Speak now!" Rabiot didn't, though, which was probably for the best. No need to embarrass himself any further. He'd just been given a lesson by a schoolboy who had arrived in Germany with homework to do.

Since then, he's been rewriting record books after each and every logic-defying display of staggering skill and maturity.