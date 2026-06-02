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Lamine Yamal takes No.19 shirt for World Cup as Spain announce official squad numbers

L. Yamal
Spain
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Gavi
D. Olmo

Lamine Yamal will wear the No.19 shirt at his first World Cup after Spain confirmed their squad numbers. The announcement has sparked debate among supporters, with midfielder Gavi handed the iconic No.9 jersey and Dani Olmo taking the prestigious No.10 shirt ahead of the tournament.

  • Spain confirm squad numbers ahead of World Cup

    Spain have officially announced their squad numbers for the upcoming World Cup, with Yamal retaining the No.19 shirt he has made famous with Barcelona. The teenage star is set to wear the number at his first World Cup as La Roja target a second world title.

    The biggest talking point from the announcement was the decision to hand Gavi the No.9 shirt. Traditionally associated with centre-forwards, the number has previously been worn by players such as Fernando Torres and Alvaro Morata. Its allocation to a midfielder quickly generated discussion among supporters.

    Elsewhere, Dani Olmo has been given the No.10 shirt, while Nico Williams will wear No.17 and Mikel Oyarzabal No.21. In goal, David Raya takes the No.1 jersey, with Unai Simon assigned No.23.



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    Fans question Spain's unconventional choices

    Much of the reaction centred on Gavi receiving the No.9 shirt. Several supporters criticised the decision on social media, arguing that the number should remain associated with a recognised striker rather than a midfielder.

    Other fans also pointed to Spain's unconventional numbering structure, noting that several players expected to play key roles have been assigned higher numbers rather than the traditional 1-11 range.

  • De la Fuente remains confident about Spain's chances

    The squad number announcement comes amid growing confidence within the Spain camp ahead of the tournament. Head coach Luis de la Fuente has openly backed his side's prospects while stressing the need for caution.

    "We have to be cautious, despite being favourites," De la Fuente told reporters. "We have to go with our feet on the ground. I don’t shy away, we are favourites, but we’re equally as favourites as England or France."

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    Spain prepare for tournament challenge

    Spain will continue their preparations with a friendly against Iraq and Peru before turning their full attention to the World Cup. De la Fuente's side is in Group H with Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay. The squad number debate is unlikely to fade quickly, but attention will soon shift to performances on the pitch as Spain look to justify their status among the tournament favourites.

    Spain squad numbers:

    Number

    Player

    Position

    1

    David Raya

    GK

    2

    Marc Pubill

    CB

    3

    Alejandro Grimaldo

    LB

    4

    Eric Garcia

    CB

    5

    Marcos Llorente

    RB

    6

    Mikel Merino

    CM

    7

    Ferran Torres

    CF

    8

    Fabian Ruiz

    CM

    9

    Gavi

    CM

    10

    Dani Olmo

    AM

    11

    Yeremy Pino

    RW

    12

    Pedro Porro

    RB

    13

    Joan Garcia

    GK

    14

    Aymeric Laporte

    CB

    15

    Alex Baena

    LW

    16

    Rodri

    DM

    17

    Nico Williams

    LW

    18

    Martin Zubimendi

    DM

    19

    Lamine Yamal

    RW

    20

    Pedri

    CM

    21

    Mikel Oyarzabal

    CF

    22

    Pau Cubarsi

    CB

    23

    Unai Simon

    GK

    24

    Marc Cucurella

    LB

    25

    Victor Munoz

    LW

    26

    Borja Iglesias

    CF


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