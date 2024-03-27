Olivier Giroud AC Milan 2023-24Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

LAFC 'finalizing' Oliver Giroud transfer with AC Milan and France striker set to join Lionel Messi in MLS after Euro 2024

Olivier GiroudMajor League SoccerLos Angeles FCLionel MessiTransfersAC MilanSerie A

AC Milan's Olivier Giroud is all set to sign for LAFC after Euro 2024 as he will join Lionel Messi in MLS.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Giroud set to sign for LAFC
  • Will formally sign after Euro 2024
  • LAFC have the MLS discovery rights on Giroud

Editors' Picks