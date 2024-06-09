BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Kylian Mbappe France 2024Getty Images
Aditya Gokhale

Kylian Mbappe told Real Madrid are ‘the club he needed’ after record-breaking spell at PSG – with French superstar desperate to land elusive Champions League crown

Kylian MbappeEduardo CamavingaReal MadridChampions LeagueLaLigaFranceEuropean Championship

After years of speculation Real Madrid have finally signed Kylian Mbappe and France team-mate Eduardo Camavinga has commented on the blockbuster move.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Mbappe finally moves to Real Madrid
  • Camavinga says the move was the 'logical step'
  • Mbappe hopes to win Champions League with Madrid
Article continues below