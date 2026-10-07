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Talisman returns! Kylian Mbappe back in training just in time for Real Madrid's crunch fixtures under Jose Mourinho
Mbappe back in the fold for Villarreal clash
Mbappe has returned to full training at Valdebebas, providing a massive lift for Real Madrid ahead of their upcoming La Liga fixtures. The forward was seen working alongside his teammates on Wednesday, appearing sharp and ready for action following a brief period on the sidelines after sustaining a knee injury during France's UEFA Nations League victory over Turkiye. His presence at the training ground confirms he is on track to feature against Villarreal this Saturday, as originally suggested by Marca.
The Frenchman's return comes after a rollercoaster international break that included a goal for France, a subsequent injury scare, and a short holiday that sparked debate among the Madridista faithful. Despite the noise surrounding his recent travels to Paris and Switzerland, Mbappe looked focused during the session under Mourinho.
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Vital statistics highlight importance of return
While off-field headlines regarding his lifestyle and Ballon d'Or ambitions have dominated social media, Mbappe’s on-pitch contributions remain unmatched in the current squad. He has already accounted for 40% of Real Madrid’s total goals this season, finding the net eight times out of the team’s 20 strikes.
Seven of his goals have come in domestic league action, with the Santiago Bernabeu serving as his most productive hunting ground. He recently netted a superb hat-trick against Real Sociedad and followed it up with a brace against Rayo Vallecano. With Real Madrid currently sitting fourth in the La Liga standings with 15 points - trailing league leaders Barcelona by six points - his ability to dominate matches in the Spanish capital will be crucial this Saturday.
Impact in European competition
The forward’s influence has extended beyond La Liga into the Champions League. Mbappe was instrumental in Madrid’s opening 2-1 victory over Inter, scoring a vital goal that ensured Los Blancos started their European campaign on a high note. Statistically, he has scored in five of his eight appearances this season, demonstrating a level of consistency that Mourinho relies upon for tactical balance.
However, the former PSG man still has room for improvement regarding his away form. He failed to find the back of the net in tough trips to face Real Betis and Atletico Madrid, suggesting that his best performances are currently reserved for the home fans.
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A brutal October schedule awaits
The timing of Mbappe's recovery is perfect given the daunting schedule facing Los Blancos over the next few weeks. Following the encounter with Villarreal, Real Madrid must navigate a home game against Sevilla before traveling to face arch-rivals Barcelona on October 25.
In addition to these high-stakes domestic clashes, the club must handle European duties against Roma and RB Leipzig. Mbappe now has a short window to fine-tune his match sharpness before stepping back onto the pitch under the bright lights of the Bernabeu.
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