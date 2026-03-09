Kylian Mbappe is back! Massive boost for Real Madrid as France superstar returns to training before Man City clash

While the focus remains on the returning superstars, Los Blancos have been hit by a defensive setback involving full-back Alvaro Carreras. The official medical report released by the club confirmed that "after the tests carried out on our player Alvaro Carreras by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the calf of his right leg." Given the update, and the fact Madrid face City in just two days, it seems almost certain he will also miss the first leg of the tie.