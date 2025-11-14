Getty
Kylian Mbappe admits Real Madrid 'played very badly' in Atletico Madrid and Liverpool defeats as forward addresses 'talk' of tension between Xabi Alonso and his players
Stuttering Madrid and growing unease under Alonso
Madrid entered the season hopeful that Alonso’s discipline and tactical clarity would build on the freedom of the Carlo Ancelotti years. However, Alonso’s high-demand, rigid framework with more video work, stricter schedules and heavier physical load has reportedly unsettled players accustomed to Ancelotti’s open-door, player-first environment.
While Alonso's team sit top of La Liga, there have been signs of inconsistency, having lost to 5-2 to Atletico Madrid and later going down 1-0 at Anfield in the Champions League. Last week's 0-0 draw against Rayo Vallecano was the latest reminder of their attacking stagnation. Twenty-plus shots yielded nothing, and the team moved the ball with a slowness and predictability that made Rayo comfortable throughout.
Mbappe addresses tensions at Madrid amid high expectations
After France’s 4-0 win over Ukraine, Mbappe was inevitably asked about the mood in the Madrid dressing room in his post-match interview. His response was brief but telling: the criticism is loud, the team knows it has underperformed, and the focus must now be on regaining control after the international break.
"What do you want me to say? I have nothing to say," he said. "When you don't win games at Real Madrid, people talk a lot, and we haven't won the last two. We've played very badly, but we'll come back after the break ready to beat Elche.
"In the end, we're first in La Liga and among the top eight in the Champions League. It's not perfect, but we all know that when things aren't working on the pitch, people talk and talk. But we're united to win every title this year."
Madrid's shortcomings against Atletico, Liverpool and Rayo
Across the three games, Los Blancos' problems have repeated themselves with worrying consistency. The draw against Rayo was the clearest example of a team that dominated possession but created very little. Madrid spent long spells circulating the ball without purpose, struggling to find width or accelerate play. Their forwards were squeezed into crowded central zones, Rayo’s compact shape cut off passing lanes, and even with more than 20 shots, Madrid rarely looked like scoring. The lack of movement off the ball and the absence of a decisive final pass made the whole performance predictable and easy to defend.
The match against Atletico followed a similar pattern but exposed Madrid in both boxes. Simeone’s side were more intense, quicker to transitions, and far more decisive in key moments. Madrid repeatedly lost second balls in midfield and never established control. Going forward, they created very few meaningful chances, often rushing their final actions or running into Atletico’s organised defensive lines. It was a reminder that when Madrid’s tempo drops, their structure becomes rigid, and teams with discipline can shut them down without much difficulty.
The Liverpool defeat was the most alarming from a tactical standpoint. Anfield’s press smothered Madrid from the first minute, forcing them into rushed passes and isolating Mbappe and Jude Bellingham high up the pitch. Even in periods of controlled possession, Madrid carried almost no threat, ending the match with just one shot on target. Liverpool exposed how limited Madrid’s attacking variety has become with slow buildups, little coordinated movement, and very few patterns designed to beat an aggressive press.
Vinicius issue lingers in the background
Despite the turbulence, Madrid’s leadership remains committed to Alonso’s long-term vision. There are no plans for drastic decisions. Alonso has the board’s trust and a contract through 2028. But stability does not mean inaction. The club is already evaluating tweaks, especially in training load and tactical approach, to ease player fatigue and rebuild trust.
Vinicius' future will define the coming months. His relationship with Alonso is strained, his reactions to substitutions have raised eyebrows, and his contract negotiations have stalled. Los Blancos are unwilling to meet his financial demands, and with a €150M price tag set for next summer if talks break down, the situation is now delicate. Whether Alonso finds a way to reconnect with Vinicius could shape the next era of the club.
After the break, Madrid face Elche, Olympiacos, and Girona, three matches that will test their response to criticism and determine whether Alonso’s ideas are beginning to take hold. They remain top of La Liga and firmly in the Champions League race, but the next few weeks will reveal whether this is a temporary wobble or a deeper structural problem.
