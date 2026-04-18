Kylian Mbappe's mother fumes at poor form shown by club that's owned by Real Madrid star

Despite the frustration with recent results, Lamari reiterated her support for Gael Clichy, who was appointed as head coach at the end of 2025 to replace Maxime d'Ornano. The former Arsenal and Manchester City defender took over when Caen were 10th in the table, and while the climb up the standings has been slow, the board remains committed to his long-term vision. "He embodies our values. I'm very happy he's here. He represents human values, a culture of effort and hard work," Lamari explained. "I think we can already see the changes in training, not necessarily in matches yet, but that will come. We're going to work as a team and we hope to come back stronger next year."