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Real Madrid sweating over Kylian Mbappe fitness as France captain suffers knee injury ahead of El Clasico
Mbappe injured after scoring France winner
Zidane's first match in charge of France ended in a 1-0 victory away in Turkey. However, the triumph was heavily marred by an injury to team captain Mbappe. Immediately after scoring the decisive goal of the match, the forward was seen holding his left knee. He was unable to continue and had to leave the pitch shortly afterwards.
A statement released by the FFF confirmed that Mbappe suffered a tendon lesion and hyperextension of his left knee. Consequently, the attacker has been ruled out for the remainder of the international meet.
- AFP
Real Madrid sweat on star forward's prognosis
There is palpable anxiety in Madrid as Mbappe returns to Spain to undergo comprehensive medical tests, as per Mundo Deportivo. The club's medical staff are desperate to determine the exact extent of the damage.
A mild distension could limit his absence to two or three weeks, whereas a moderate injury would result in four to six weeks out. In the event of complications, his recovery could take anywhere from eight to twelve weeks.
There was a glimmer of positive news following the final whistle in Turkey. Mbappe was seen exiting the dressing room without the aid of crutches, despite walking with a slight limp.
Madrid face setback amidst squad concerns
The timing of this injury could hardly be worse for Los Blancos. The Spanish side are already feeling vulnerable during a challenging phase of their campaign.
The team has been impacted by inconsistent performances from Vinicius Junior in recent weeks. Furthermore, the squad is already coping with an injuries, including Federico Valverde, Rodrygo and Brahim Diaz, leaving their options further stretched.
- AFP
Blockbuster October schedule looms for Casa Blanca
Madrid are preparing for a series of high-profile fixtures in the coming weeks. They are set to host Villarreal in Liga on October 10 before travelling to face Rome in the Champions League four days later.
The defining test of this upcoming stretch comes on October 25 with El Clasico at the Nou Camp. Facing their rivals without Mbappe is a scenario that is causing serious alarm. All eyes now turn to the upcoming medical examinations in Madrid. Fans and staff alike will be praying for positive news regarding the captain's left knee.
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