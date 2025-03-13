Kylian Mbappe sends out message on return to France squad as Didier Deschamps confirms Real Madrid star will captain Les Bleus for Nations League ties with Croatia
Kylian Mbappe sent out a message as Didier Deschamps confirmed that the Real Madrid star will lead Les Bleus for the Nations League ties with Croatia.
- Mbappe has been recalled to the France squad
- Will have the armband against Croatia
- Forward shared his excitement on social media