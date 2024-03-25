Kyle Walker slammed by former mistress Lauryn Goodman for 'wheeling' his kids out ahead of England's defeat to Brazil as reality TV star claims defender will be 'overweight bald nobody soon'
Kyle Walker's former mistress Lauryn Goodman placed a curse on the Manchester City star that he will be "overweight bald nobody soon".
- Walker slammed by former mistress Goodman
- Wife and three sons were present at Wembley
- Walker and his wife split up in January