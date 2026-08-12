Former Man City star Kyle Walker lined up for shock Premier League return as surprise club plots move for Burnley veteran

Despite the speculation linking him with a move to Goodison Park, Walker has been acting as a leader for the Clarets during their pre-season preparations. He even captained the side during their recent Carabao Cup victory over Notts County and showed his composure by netting the decisive penalty in the shootout.

The veteran defender has previously expressed his commitment to the project at Turf Moor, telling reporters at the EFL media day: "It's a different challenge for me personally but it's all about the club and bouncing back to the Premier League - that is vital. It's about your mentality."

Walker also recently issued a defiant message regarding his fitness and desire to remain at the highest level, insisting he is not ready to be phased out of the professional game. Speaking about the challenge of facing younger, pacey attackers in the second tier, Walker stated: "I think they try to create, what are they called… memes now. They’ll try and create memes out of me, but I can assure you I am not becoming anyone’s meme.

"So when you come against me, I'll give it 100 percent. If you beat me on the day, you know, you shake hands at the end of the game, and you say it's a good game. I'm not rolling out anything to become a meme."