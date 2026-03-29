Randal Kolo Muani, who came off the bench this evening to help France secure a 3-1 friendly win against Colombia, is always keeping an ear to the ground regarding the transfer market. The striker, currently on loan from PSG to Tottenham, was persistently pursued by Juventus following the final six months of last season on loan, and it seems talks could resume soon.
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Kolo Muani is waiting for Juventus: different situations regarding the departures of David and Openda
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According to Fabrizio Romano, in fact, the Frenchman “remains strongly focused on Juventus. He is receiving other calls from clubs outside Europe offering substantial sums, but he wants to wait for Juventus. He appreciated the fact that Juventus came back in January and courted him again, as did his teammates; he had been completely open to the idea, but Tottenham then put a stop to it”. Now, with a return to PSG on the horizon, Kolo Muani, who is not in the Parisians’ plans, is waiting for Juventus’ next move.
OPENDA OUT, DAVID NOT URGENT
"Openda is now a problem for Juve to resolve, and they are already looking for buyers for him. At the moment, they are looking for buyers more for him than for David," Romano assures us. "Spalletti, too, has often made it clear, both in private and in public, that the Belgian does not fit in with what he wants. It’s over between Openda and Juve; they will part ways barring any dramatic twists." The outcome of the negotiations for Vlahovic’s contract renewal, which are still pending, will certainly have an impact on David.