Unthinkable Kobbie Mainoo sale would lead to a Man Utd revolt - but infuriating Cristiano Ronaldo wannabe Alejandro Garnacho doesn't deserve untouchable status

According to The Guardian, Manchester United are prepared to listen to any "serious offer" for every single member of Ruben Amorim's current squad. Part-owners INEOS have taken that stance because of the Premier League's strict Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), which only permit maximum losses of £105 million ($129m) over a three-year period.

United have lost £313m ($385m) before tax over the last three years, but the 2021-22 season accounts for £150m ($185m) of that total, which will not be included in the next PSR assessment - per The Telegraph. As such, the club is confident about balancing the books in the short-term, but there is now a push for a more sustainable transfer model that will ensure they avoid the threat of points deductions for the foreseeable future.

All of this means that no one is untouchable anymore. That includes academy graduates like Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho, who would both generate pure profit for the club if they were transferred.

In the case of Mainoo, any sale would surely provoke a revolt from United fans. He's been the one bright spark amid one of the most miserable periods in the club's entire history. But Garnacho has lost his status a homegrown hero in recent months, and will need to make significant changes in order to preserve his career at Old Trafford.