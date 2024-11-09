'Knowing how to lose is important' - Man City star Rodri seems to aim dig at Vinicius Jr over Ballon d'Or boycott after scooping award ahead of Real Madrid sensation
Manchester City star Rodri has appeared to take aim at Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr after the Brazilian opted to miss the Ballon d'Or awards.
- Vini Jr boycotted event prior to announcement of winner
- Rodri won award for world's best player
- States that 'knowing how to lose' is important