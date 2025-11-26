Khalifa International Stadium: Qatar's all-weather venue set to host the Portugal vs Austria 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup final

The 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar has reached the ultimate showdown, with Portugal set to take on Austria. And the venue for the final is the Khalifa International Stadium near Doha.

And it might well be the apt venue to host the finale of the first-ever 48-team World Cup held across any level.

The 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup has been a revolutionary tournament, the hosting of which in Qatar has been utterly smooth. Despite the logistical challenges of organising 104 matches in just 25 days, the facilities in the Aspire Zone which also had eight match-ready world class pitches helped Qatar organise this tournament without any hiccups.

And now the final will be held at the Khalifa International Stadium which also, incidentally, lies within the Aspire Zone near Doha. Let us take a look at the distinctive stadium that the young stars of Portugal and Austria would have had their eyes on for a while.