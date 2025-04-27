Kevin De Bruyne snubbed! Pep Guardiola leaves Belgian out of Man City line-up for FA Cup semi-final vs Nottingham Forest as Nico Gonzalez also dropped for Wembley showdown
Kevin De Bruyne and Nico Gonzalez have been dropped by Pep Guardiola for Manchester City's FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest.
- Playmaker on bench at Wembley
- Matheus starts after hitting winner against Aston Villa
- City aiming to reach third successive final