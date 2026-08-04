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Kevin De Bruyne to MLS? Man City legend ready to quit Napoli as two American clubs lead transfer race
Napoli exit on the cards for De Bruyne
De Bruyne could be preparing to leave Napoli after just a single season in Serie A. According to Fichajes, the 35-year-old Belgian midfielder is actively considering his future, with a move to Major League Soccer emerging as a distinct possibility.
Despite holding a contract in Italy until 30 June 2027, an early departure could be sanctioned this summer. His exit will ultimately depend on an interested club reaching a financial agreement with Napoli and presenting a project that convinces the veteran playmaker. The Italian outfit are reportedly willing to study a separation to free up one of the highest salaries in their squad.
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Inter Miami rule out swoop for playmaker
Despite widespread rumours linking De Bruyne with a move to Inter Miami to join Lionel Messi, the Florida-based outfit are not in negotiations for his signature. The MLS franchise have not opened talks with his representatives and do not plan to do so during this window.
However, the American dream is certainly not over for the former Man City star. Chicago Fire and San Diego FC are remaining highly attentive to his situation and have shown genuine interest in understanding the conditions required to complete a deal. Chicago Fire previously attempted to sign the Belgian international when his contract expired in England, though he opted for Italy instead.
Injury disruptions during his debut Serie A campaign
De Bruyne joined Napoli as a free agent in the summer of 2025 following a remarkable ten-season spell at Etihad Stadium. He had previously explored MLS options before eventually committing to a two-year contract with the Italian heavyweights.
Unfortunately, his debut campaign in Naples was heavily disrupted by physical problems. A muscular injury severely limited his playing time, resulting in him only starting in 13 of his 18 Serie A appearances. Despite the frustrating setbacks and a lack of consistency, the midfielder still managed to register five goals and two assists during his 1,166 minutes on the pitch.
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MLS duo await the veteran midfielder's final decision
Because he arrived on a free transfer, Napoli can still demand a transfer fee to authorise his departure. Any potential negotiation will also need to comply with strict MLS financial rules, likely requiring De Bruyne to occupy a Designated Player slot.
The next step now rests entirely with De Bruyne, who must decide whether to fulfil his contract in Italy or reduce the competitive demands by moving to the United States as he nears the final stages of his career. With Inter Miami officially out of the race, Chicago Fire and San Diego FC will eagerly await his final decision before launching a formal offer.
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