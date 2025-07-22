Kevin De Bruyne loses on Napoli debut to third-division side as life after Man City begins with shock defeat

Kevin De Bruyne’s much-anticipated first appearance for Napoli ended in disappointment as the reigning Serie A titleholders suffered an unexpected 2-0 defeat to third-division club Arezzo in a pre-season friendly. The Belgian midfielder, who recently joined from Manchester City, was handed a starting role by manager Antonio Conte, but the night didn’t unfold as planned for the star-studded Italian side.

McTominay and Politano were rested