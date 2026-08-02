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Kevin De Bruyne to Galatasaray?! Turkish giants plot stunning move as unsettled Napoli star grows frustrated with Serie A life
Galatasaray eye ambitious De Bruyne deal
Galatasaray are preparing a significant proposal to lure De Bruyne away from Napoli during the current transfer window. According to transfer expert Ekrem Konur, the Turkish giants are hopeful that the 35-year-old’s growing frustration with the sporting direction in Naples could open the door for a move to Istanbul.
While the former Manchester City playmaker remains one of the most decorated players of his generation, his debut season in Serie A was marred by inconsistency and internal friction. De Bruyne managed only 21 appearances across all competitions, though he still demonstrated his enduring class by contributing five goals and four assists.
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Tactical friction and Conte fallout
The core of De Bruyne’s unhappiness appears to stem from a tactical mismatch during his time under former manager Antonio Conte. The midfielder was vocal about his dissatisfaction, famously stating: "It was difficult for me because Conte has a very different vision of football than I do... We play very defensively. If you score one goal every match in a 5-4-1... That's not so great."
His relationship with the former Chelsea and Spurs boss reached a breaking point by the end of the campaign, with the Belgian publicly admitting he was relieved to see the manager leave. "Am I happy that Conte is leaving? For me, yes."
Napoli hierarchy stands firm
Despite the public outcry, Napoli’s leadership has attempted to project a united front. Sporting director Giovanni Manna addressed the situation directly, acknowledging that while the club was aware of the player's comments, they still view him as a vital asset. Manna noted that the club "did not appreciate some of his words" but insisted that the midfielder remains under contract and is expected to fulfill his obligations to the club.
Manna has been firm in his stance that the player does not hold the power to dictate his exit, stating: "Kevin doesn't have to decide if he's staying or leaving; he is part of the project and will put himself at the disposal of the coach, just like all the other players."
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Allegri era faces immediate challenges
As Napoli transition into the Massimiliano Allegri era, the coach must find a way to revitalise a squad that underperformed relative to expectations last season. The director acknowledged that De Bruyne is yet to sit down with the new boss, but a meeting is scheduled for the start of pre-season training. With Galatasaray ready to pounce, Napoli must decide whether keeping an unhappy veteran is worth the financial and dressing-room risk.
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