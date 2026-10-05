Kenan Yildiz hailed as Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti compares Turkish sensation to PSG star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Beyond raw technical wizardry, Spalletti holds equal admiration for the Turkiye international's maturity and quiet character whenever he operates outside traditional tactical constraints.

Expanding on that assessment, the manager added: "He needs to play a bit more, but I see similarities in the unpredictability, the way he stays outside of the rules and timing you expect in football. He's a lovely guy, the boy next door type, but also a leader – one that doesn't need to talk much."