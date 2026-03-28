"Davis has once again shown just how important he is to our team; there’s no one else in the squad with the same qualities." These were the words of Udinese manager Kosta Runjaic, who, following the victory over Fiorentina on matchday 27 on 2 March, emphasised just how much of a difference having the striker available makes. The Friulians, in fact, had suffered three consecutive defeats precisely because the striker was out injured.