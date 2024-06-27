Katie Zelem leaves Man Utd! Lionesses midfielder follows Lucia Garcia out the door with confirmation of Mary Earps' departure to come in brutal week for Red Devils
Manchester United captain Katie Zelem is the club's second confirmed exit this week, with Lionesses Mary Earps and Nikita Parris expected to follow.
- Man Utd captain Zelem latest to leave club
- Forward Garcia joined Monterrey yesterday
- Fellow Lionesses Earps & Parris also set for exits