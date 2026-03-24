Kate Scott's husband Malik offers to help Thierry Henry make boxing debut - but Deontay Wilder's former trainer rules out Roy Keane link-up

The bond between the pair extends beyond professional admiration, with Scott revealing a deep personal connection that saw Henry FaceTime him ahead of his wedding to Kate, who works alongside the Frenchman on CBS Sports' Champions League show. This relationship has led Scott to offer his world-class coaching services should Henry ever decide to lace up the gloves.

Speaking to Action Network, Scott said: "Should Thierry Henry with his new physique consider a boxing match? Absolutely, because, even minus the figure, he had the tough mental fortitude, what it takes to be someone to compete at a high level. When you look at his new physique, when I talk to him about it, he lets me know that he's cut down on sugar. That's what it's really dedicated to. He also wants everyone to basically cut down on sugar.

"I just was having a conversation with him about it the other day, and he's like, 'Malik, just try it for a month, for two, and before you knew it, you'll be feeling better.' And he's just really on it. And it's paid dividends for him, because you see his physique, he's in shape. And I believe that with his mental strength and everything he had to overcome to be who he is today, that's what it would take to become a fighter, and I believe Henry has those qualities to do that. Not just in boxing, but any sport that he would have chosen. If Thierry Henry was interested in doing something with boxing, and he needed my help, I would be here for him, faster than Superman changes clothes. Definitely, I would do that and help him out with that.