Kate Abdo and Co. in the UK?! Paramount Plus wins rights to Champions League from 2027 to 2031 and opens door to Micah Richards, Thierry Henry, and Gareth Bale presenting games

It is a major turning point for TNT Sports, formerly BT Sport, which first acquired the rights in 2013 through an enormous £897 million deal that prised them away from Sky Sports. The partnership began with the 2015–16 season and grew to include coverage of the Europa League and the UEFA Conference League. However, TNT saw its exclusivity diminish in 2022 when Amazon Prime entered the fray, picking up one game per week. Now, in just two years’ time, TNT’s association with UEFA club competitions will end completely. Despite this setback, the broadcaster still holds the rights to several domestic properties, including the Premier League until 2029 and a four-year FA Cup contract secured last year that guarantees extensive third-round coverage.

Although Paramount+ has emerged victorious in this bidding war, the development places yet another financial burden on viewers already juggling subscriptions to Sky Sports, TNT, Amazon, and DAZN. With the fragmentation of sports rights accelerating, British fans may soon find themselves paying more than ever to follow Europe’s top clubs. However, there is a silver lining as The Telegraph reports that Paramount intends to air a selection of matches for free through Channel 5, its UK terrestrial network. This strategy mirrors its approach in other territories and could soften the blow for supporters reluctant to pay for yet another streaming platform.