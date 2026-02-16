'I have a clear goal' - Karim Adeyemi aiming for 'the top' as transfer rumours swirl amid frozen Borussia Dortmund contract negotiations

Speaking to Ruhr Nachrichten about the uncertainty surrounding his long-term future, Adeyemi was candid about the complexities of modern football negotiations. He acknowledged that while he remains focused on the present, the situation is not entirely within his control. “In football, everything can change very quickly. It could all be decided in a month or two – maybe even in the next couple of weeks. The decision isn’t mine alone. Many factors come into play, including considerations from the club,” he explained.

Adeyemi also took the opportunity to dismiss claims that his personal life was dictating a move to a major European metropolitan hub. Addressing rumours that his wife was pushing for a change of scenery, he stated: “What you read in the media isn’t always accurate. My focus is here. I’ve never said I feel uncomfortable or anything like that.”

He added: "My goal has always been to compete at the very top. Nevertheless, I'm not going to make any bold pronouncements about other teams. We're focusing on ourselves, doing our own thing. If it works out well in the end, great. We have to stay true to ourselves, perform well, win games – and then we'll see where we stand. I have a clear goal – and I'll announce it again every year as long as I play here."