'Kamikaze chaos football' - Erik ten Hag's style of play at Man Utd slammed by club legend Rio Ferdinand after Liverpool draw

Getty ImagesRitabrata Banerjee'Kamikaze chaos football' - Erik ten Hag's style of play at Man Utd slammed by club legend Rio Ferdinand after Liverpool drawErik ten HagManchester UnitedLiverpoolPremier LeagueManchester United vs LiverpoolRio Ferdinand slammed Erik ten Hag's style of football at Manchester United after the draw against Liverpool.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFerdinand slammed Ten Hag's style of footballCalled it 'Kamikaze' footballMan Utd held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw