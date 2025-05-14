Kaitlin Olson Wrexham VegasInstagram/Getty
Gill Clark

'Now get back to work!' - Kaitlin Olson sends hilarious message to Wrexham's 'history-makers' after joining husband Rob McElhenney and players for Las Vegas promotion party

Wrexham

Kaitlin Olson joined up with husband Rob McElhenney and the Wrexham squad in Las Vegas to celebrate the club's promotion to the Championship.

  • Wrexham celebrating promotion in Las Vegas
  • McElhenney and Olson join party in Sin City
  • Hollywood stars proud of their team
