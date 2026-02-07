Kai Rooney continues to follow in dad Wayne's footsteps after bagging FOUR goals for Man Utd youth academy

United's interim manager Michael Carrick was present as Kai made his Old Trafford debut in January against Derby County U18s. As he came on, the crowd erupted into chants of "Rooney, Rooney", and the former midfielder watched on alongside his dad Wayne and his mum Coleen.

At the time, Carrick said: "My message of support is that I'm coming along to watch and I'm excited.

"I was lucky enough to play and win the FA Youth Cup when I was young at West Ham.

"It's such an important competition, especially for this club. Young players, Old Trafford under the floodlights, feeling what it means, a bit of expectation."

Kai, by comparison, has said: "I'm my own person. I want to see how my career goes, obviously try to do the best I can and try to reach the biggest stages.

"I'm just focusing on me and to try to not let any pressure get to me and just keep working on me day by day, month by month."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!