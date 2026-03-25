AFP
Why does Kai Havertz love donkeys? Arsenal star opens up on his strong bond with 'wonderful' animal
Havertz quizzed on his off-field hobby
While his talent on the pitch is undeniable, Havertz is perhaps equally famous for his affinity for donkeys. The former Chelsea man has previously seen his obsession reach new heights when a foal was named in his honour by a sanctuary in the UK. During his latest media appearance, he explained where this deep-rooted love for the animals originated.
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Donkeys and dogs - Havertz loves his animals
“Yes, the love was always there. Specifically with me for donkeys," Havertz explained. "I don't know how it developed. It somehow started for me at a young age that I somehow developed a love like that. The boys know about it too. There are one or two who make jokes about it. For me personally, animal welfare in general is a very, very important topic. I love animals. I have three dogs at home. We have donkeys in Germany. And generally, a donkey is a wonderful animal.”
The ‘Donkey’ returns to the international stage
Havertz's association with the animal has even earned him the nickname The Donkey among some of his team-mates. Now, he is back in the Germany national team for the first time since November 2024 after overcoming a series of injuries that have kept the Arsenal forward sidelined for much of the current season.
Now getting back to full fitness ahead of the World Cup, he is eager to put his injury troubles behind him, saying: “For me personally, that was of course a very difficult time that I have behind me. It wasn't an easy one. Nevertheless, I am of course very happy to be back here, to be with the team. I naturally missed the boys and I also missed spending time here, playing for the national team again, singing the anthem. That's why it's of course very special for me to be back after this long time.”
Despite his time away from the squad, he has maintained a constant line of communication with the coaching staff. He is now focused on using his international experience to guide a squad that features several fresh faces as they build toward the World Cup.
“I haven't had a role talk yet. I was in a lot of contact with Julian. The exchange was always there, always given," Havertz said. "I am very grateful to him that he also sought contact. But I wasn't there for a year, and I hope to lead from the front, to help the boys on the pitch. I feel very comfortable in all attacking positions. I am a flexible player, I have played in many positions over the past years. Everyone knows that I'm not a loud player who gives speeches in the dressing room. But I have the experience at international level and I challenge myself to lead from the front at this World Cup.”
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Focusing on Arsenal and the future
Despite the constant speculation that surrounds high-profile stars during international breaks, Havertz was quick to shut down any talk of a move away from the Emirates Stadium. Since making the switch across London, the German international has become a vital cog in Mikel Arteta’s system as they chase down the Premier League title and insists he has no plans to change his surroundings any time soon.
“I feel completely at home at Arsenal. I see my future at Arsenal London," Havertz declared, putting an end to any transfer rumours. For now, however, the focus is on building team chemistry within the national camp. “I believe team spirit is the most important building block of all. I think we are on a very, very good path there. Of course, we have one or two new players, but they hardly need any time to get used to it. I think we will use this week once again to grow together. I think that is extremely important at a World Cup.”