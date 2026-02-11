Kai Havertz suffers another injury as Arsenal attacker's nightmare season battling fitness issues continues

Havertz ended 2024-25 working his way back from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the final three months of the season. He then picked up a knee issue only a week into 2025-26 and spent the subsequent four-and-a-half months on the treatment table, making his return in the first half of January.

Though Mikel Arteta has stressed Havertz's has needed to be eased back into the fold after such a long time out, the German has been hit by a new worry.