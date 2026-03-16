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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Juventus: Vlahovic set to face Sassuolo – the latest from Continassa

Having missed the match in Udine as a precaution, the Serbian striker is set to make his return

News coming out of Juventus’s headquarters has brought a sigh of relief to Juventus fans. During a live link-up with Sky Sport, Turin-based correspondent Paolo Aghemo provided an update on Dusan Vlahovic’s fitness, suggesting that the Serbian striker’s return is now imminent.

According to reports, Vlahovic is finally ready to return to the squad. “Vlahovic is ready; this time he’ll finally be there,” explained Aghemo. The striker is expected to be included in the squad list for the match against Sassuolo, although he will most likely start on the bench and his potential involvement will only be assessed during the game.

  • Juventus’ number nine has now been training with the rest of the squad for several weeks, a sign that his condition is steadily improving. It had already looked as though he might return for last Saturday’s match against Udinese, but in the end a cautious approach prevailed, following a mutual agreement between the manager and the player. No rushing, then: it was decided to give Vlahovic another week of training to complete his recovery and avoid any risk of a relapse.

    In the meantime, Juventus continue their preparations ahead of their next league fixture against Sassuolo. The aim is to go into the match with as full a squad as possible and, in this regard, the potential inclusion of Vlahovic is significant news for the attacking line-up. If everything goes smoothly in the final training sessions, the Serbian centre-forward should at least be included in the squad, ready to make his contribution should the match require it. The countdown to DV9’s return, therefore, seems to be well and truly coming to an end.

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