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Juventus v Sassuolo: CM’s player ratings: Bremer and Locatelli – what mistakes! Grosso’s miracle, Muric unbeatable

Player ratings for the Juventus v Sassuolo match.

A slip-up for Juventus, a major upset for Sassuolo. The match ends 1-1 at the Stadium, a bitter pill to swallow for Juve,who have lost momentum in the race for Champions League qualification and thrown away precious points. Sassuolo are celebrating; after the whooping cough scare, they travelled to Turin and snatched a point that was unexpected for some, but not for the Neroverdi, who showed far more character than the home side.


Below are the player ratings for Juventus v Sassuolo.

  • JUVENTUS PLAYER RATINGS

    Perin 6: His through ball set up the move that led to the opening goal; he does not appear to bear any particular responsibility for Pinamonti’s goal


    Kalulu 6: He stepped up his intensity in the closing stages and delivered a couple of balls into the box that led to Locatelli’s missed penalty and other dangerous situations.


    Bremer 5: He has looked lacklustre for a few games now and seems to be a step behind his best form. It wasn’t just a feeling; the run with which Pinamonti beat him proves it.


    Kelly 6: He improved at the back; when Sassuolo attacked his side, he was forced to move around and find other spaces.

    From 80' Vlahovic 6: He returns, comes on and wins a penalty. Welcome back


    Cambiaso 5.5: With the ball at his feet, he doesn’t exactly come up with anything memorable, but the worst comes in defence when Volpato leaves him standing on more than one occasion.

    From 60' Miretti 6: He brings greater fluidity to the build-up play.


    McKennie 5: Amidst the sea of complications Juve created for themselves tonight, he was adrift and lacked the rhythm to extricate himself and try to pull the team out of it.


    Locatelli 5: It was almost as crucial as the one in Venice last year, but this time he got it badly wrong. It is not these details that determine a performance which, in any case, falls short of a pass mark due to the many errors.


    Thuram 5.5: He started well and seemed to open up a range of possibilities for Juventus in midfield with his bursts of pace. Then he flopped, curling up on himself in a constant search for a breakthrough which, however, either failed to materialise or was promptly repelled by Sassuolo

    From 60' Koopmeiners 5.5: Not a memorable entrance, just when a change of pace was needed.


    Conceicao 6.5: The most dangerous player, even when nothing else seemed to be happening around him. He provided the assist for Yildiz and created a series of chances that were not taken by himself or his teammates.

    From 87' Zhegrova n/a


    Boga 6: He tried and almost managed to disrupt the opposition’s plans and make a decisive impact, but there was always something missing

    From 80' Milik 6: Back on the pitch 665 days later – who knows, perhaps this really is a new beginning.


    Yildiz 6: The goal was a flash of brilliance in a match that, however, had its share of dark moments


    Manager Spalletti 5.5: Juventus drop crucial points and, before conceding the equaliser, the feeling is that he went into the match underestimating its significance.

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  • SASSUOLO PLAYER RATINGS

    Muric 7.5: Decisive in the closing stages of the match, he came to the rescue on more than one occasion.


    Walukiewicz 6.5: He struggled when Yildiz targeted him, but that only happened a handful of times. Otherwise, he was alert and took few risks


    Idzes 6.5: He brings weight and solidity to the Neroverdi defence; a good defensive performance, though unlucky on the occasion of the penalty


    Muharemovic 6.5: No, his legs didn’t tremble in the face of one of his best friends, Yildiz; nor against his former team, which, who knows, might well become his again in the near future. No, he didn’t dwell on it and did his job, even stopping a few dangerous attacks.


    Garcia 5.5: In the build-up to the 1-0 goal, Conceicao made short work of him; it wasn’t the only occasion where he struggled in one-on-one situations against the Portuguese player, quite the contrary. A battle that recurred on several occasions and one in which the Bianconeri’s number 7 often emerged victorious.


    Bakola 5.5: All things considered, his performance was actually a positive one, the sort that makes you say the youngster, born in 2007, made the most of the opportunity presented to him. But there is a but. In the build-up to the 1-0 goal, he lost track of Yildiz, who deceived him with a counter-move, and this proved a decisive error in the course of the match.

    From 67' Laurientè 6: He brings energy to Sassuolo and helps out at the back


    Vranckx 5.5: Lacking mobility and responsiveness; the Juventus players who get past him seem to find it all too easy to get the better of him.

    From 80' Iannoni n/a


    I. Kone 6: Less involved in the game and, above all, less precise than on other occasions, but he grew into the match as time went on.


    Berardi 7: Lively and dangerous, he caused problems for Juventus’ left flank until it collapsed in the move leading to the 1-1, for which he was credited with the assist.


    Pinamonti 7: He looked sluggish and made mistakes, before waking up with crystal-clear focus at the start of the second half, beating Bremer and scoring the 1-1 goal.

    From 80' Nzola n/a


    Volpato 7: Among the best of his team, even if he does occasionally get lost in a puddle. But, overall, he defies expectations and proves to be a wild card in Sassuolo’s attacking play; it was his pass to Berardi that led to the 1-1 equaliser.

    From 67' Lipani 6: A good substitute


    Manager Grosso 8: With a week’s work turned upside down and a delicate situation to manage, he returned to Turin and gave Juventus a scare. Hats off to him and to the whole Sassuolo team.

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