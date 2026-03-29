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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Juventus: Spalletti’s list of key players – the untouchables in the current squad and his transfer targets

Juventus
Transfers
Serie A
L. Spalletti

The Juventus manager has a list of players from the current squad whom he would never let go. And as for the transfer market...

If it were up to Luciano Spalletti alone, only nine players from the current squad would be included in a Juventus team that aims to return to winning ways in the near future. These are the Certaldo-born manager’s ‘must-haves’: none of the current goalkeepers, two defenders, four midfielders and three forwards.


In order, we are talking about Gleison Bremer, Pierre Kalulu, Andrea Cambiaso, Manuel Locatelli, Khephren Thuram, Weston McKennie, Francisco Conceição, Dusan Vlajovic and Kenan Yildiz.


This obviously does not mean that all the other players will be sold, because there are many variables between Spalletti’s plans and what Juventus’s squad will look like in 2026–27: qualification for the next Champions League first and foremost, on which the status of the Bianconeri’s next transfer window will depend, and then the club’s plans, the transfer opportunities that arise, and the players’ own wishes. Ultimately, it is likely that many of the ‘non-essential’ players may also remain at Continassa, and we are talking about players such as Carlo Pinsoglio, Federico Gatti, Lloyd Kelly, Fabio Miretti and Jeremie Boga.


The future of Michele Di Gregorio, Mattia Perin, Emil Holm, Juan David Cabal, Teun Koopmeiners, Vasilije Adzic, Filip Kostic, Edon Zhegrova, Arkadiusz Milik, Lois Openda and Jonathan David, however, is far more uncertain.

  • Will the offer you can’t refuse come along?

    At the same time, it is equally obvious that, even amongst the ‘key players’, there may be a few players who could be sold should the club’s owners and management deem any offers to be too good to turn down. For example: what would happen if a €70 million offer were made for Bremer? Or an €80 million one for Conceicao?In any case, Juventus will do everything possible to accommodate Spalletti, leaving him with the core group of players he considers indispensable to continue his adventure at Continassa, and to make it, if possible, a winning one in the short term.

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  • THE MUST-HAVES FROM THE MARKET

    Alongside these ‘essential’ players already in the squad, each with their own particular circumstances (Vlahovic, for example, is coming to the end of his contract and is negotiating a renewal), there are also those whom Spalletti considers ‘essential’ signings. The former national team manager wants above all to add quality and experience, and to this end he is working with the club to draw up a list of targets who meet these criteria.


    There are many names, and we had already reported a list to you in recent days, a list that currently focuses (with qualification for the Champions League still very much in doubt) primarily on free transfers. And so: Zeki Celik, born 1997; Leonardo Spinazzola, born 1993; Franck Kessie, born 1996; Marcos Senesi, born 1997; Xaver Schlager, born 1997; Lorenzo Pellegrini, born 1996; Antonio Rüdiger, born in 1993; Bernardo Silva, born in 1994; Robert Lewandowski, born in 1988; Leon Goretzka, born in 1995. Practically a whole team, and they are all names Juventus are considering and weighing up. With the addition of the goalkeeper: Alisson Becker, born in 1992, whose contract expires in a year’s time.


  • SPALLETTI'S CURRENT JUVENTUS SQUAD: KEY PLAYERS AND OTHERS

    GOALKEEPERS

    NOT ESSENTIAL

    Michele Di Gregorio

    Mattia Perin

    Carlo Pinsoglio


    DEFENDERS

    ESSENTIAL

    Gleison Bremer

    Pierre Kalulu

    Andrea Cambiaso


    NOT ESSENTIAL

    Emil Holm

    Federico Gatti

    Lloyd Kelly

    Juan David Cabal


    MIDFIELDERS

    KEY PLAYERS

    Manuel Locatelli

    Khephren Thuram

    Weston McKennie


    NOT ESSENTIAL

    Teun Koopmeiners

    Vasilije Adzic

    Filip Kostic

    Fabio Miretti


    FORWARDS

    KEY PLAYERS

    Francisco Conceição

    Dusan Vlajovic

    Kenan Yildiz


    NOT ESSENTIAL

    Edon Zhegrova

    Jeremie Boga

    Arkadiusz Milik

    Lois Openda

    Jonathan David


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