Juventus, Spalletti: "It's like in video games – now we're on to the next level"

Speaking to Sky Sport just minutes before kick-off in the Udinese v Juventus match, Luciano Spalletti shared his thoughts on the upcoming clash between the two Bianconeri sides.
Below are the full comments from the Old Lady’s manager.
Speaking to Sky Sport just minutes before kick-off in the Udinese v Juventus match, Luciano Spalletti shared his thoughts on the upcoming clash between the two Bianconeri sides.
Below are the full comments from the Old Lady’s manager.
"It’s a crucial match in terms of the final stages of the league season. It’s like in video games – it would allow us to move up to the next level, to play the best matches this sport has to offer. We need to take to the pitch determined to defend everything we’ve been through and built up, all the hard work we’ve put in. We’re up against a tough side; Udinese aren’t the same as they were in the first leg or in the cup – they’ve found their rhythm and are physically strong. When you face teams like this, it all depends on you and whether you can make your quality count. The first touch is crucial, because it takes the time away from the opposition. We’ve chosen to play with the three who have the technical ability and can beat their man: we’ll see if we can steer the match in that direction.”
"It requires a balance, constantly shifting positions whilst maintaining a sense of order on the pitch – in a fluid and dynamic way – which is difficult to achieve. Bayern’s match against Atalanta taught us a whole new lesson in this regard. If we always have the right number of players to prevent Davis from getting the ball – he’s good at dropping it there and making it difficult for us to reorganise the defensive line. What becomes crucial is that they understand that matches can change in a second and that we are the ones who can decide these matches. So it’s up to us.”
"Those are decisions they have to make. The key thing is that matches can change in the blink of an eye. And we’re the ones who can make the difference in that split second."