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Juventus star Randal Kolo Muani reveals why Serie A is ‘perfect’ for him after Tottenham loan disaster
The tactical divide between England and Italy
The journey of Kolo Muani over the past year has been a turbulent one, marked by a frustrating stint in the Premier League that left many questioning his fit in the English game. After a loan spell at Tottenham that failed to ignite, the Frenchman has returned to Juventus with a renewed sense of purpose and a clear understanding of why his previous chapter didn't go to plan. The striker highlighted the stark contrast between the two leagues, suggesting that the frantic nature of English football was at odds with his more calculated approach to the game.
"English football is truly a constant box-to-box, from one penalty area to the next, while in Italy the game is extremely tactical: you have to play with your head and not just your feet. And then you work hard during weekly training sessions, but I'm happy with it," he told Corriere della Sera.
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Finding tactical sanctuary at Juventus
The decision to return to Juventus was not a difficult one for Kolo Muani, who had previously enjoyed a successful five-month spell with the club where he netted 10 goals in 22 appearances. Reflecting on his motivation for returning to the Piedmont capital, the striker expressed a deep emotional connection to the club and its supporters. He noted that his initial period with the Bianconeri had left a lasting impression, making the decision to return an easy one once the opportunity arose.
"The first experience was wonderful – teammates, staff, fans, everything. Everything was perfect and I felt like part of the family. And then it was important to come back to finish the job they started," Kolo Muani noted.
Overcoming criticism and focusing on the present
Despite his positive outlook, Kolo Muani has not been immune to criticism since his return. Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti has been vocal about the striker's need to be more clinical in front of goal, particularly after games where the team created numerous chances but failed to pull away. While the forward's movement and link-up play have been praised for adding a new dimension to the Juve attack, the lack of goals remains a talking point.
“I’m someone who doesn’t drag negative thoughts with me; I work to forget the mistake immediately and focus on the next move,” he stated. He credits his manager with instilling this resilient mindset, noting how the coaching staff demands constant focus regardless of the previous action on the pitch. “As Spalletti tells us, we must always stay on top of things. You have to think about the present,” he added.
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Restoring the Bianconeri to former glory
For Kolo Muani, the objective for the remainder of the season is clear: consistency and silverware. He is now focused on the upcoming clash against AC Milan, a fixture that holds significant weight in the early title race. With both clubs having secured six points from their first two matches of the season, the match serves as a vital litmus test for Juve’s championship credentials.
"It will be a very important test. Milan is also a great team, and we have to be ready. And I'm curious; I've never played against them," Kolo Muani concluded.
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